Guy Has His Back Hair Trimmed In The Shape Of A Tank Top

May 28, 2019
Oooooooo, a new look for the summer!

Ok guys, if you're planning to hit the beach, you better have the back hair under control. We aren't saying you have to wax it all off. In fact, you don't even have to shave it off completely. Just a little grooming will go a loooooong way! You could even test out shapes...maybe make your back hair look like a tank top!

Is this what you want Imgur?

Ewwwwww!!! It's so gross, but we can't look away!

