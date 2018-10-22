Gwen Stefani & Blake Shleton Get All Kissy Kissy In Their Halloween Costumes

As we get closer to Halloween, the celebrity parties are already starting. Ok, we mean kids birthday parties.

Over the weekend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attended a kid's birthday party in full on Halloween costumes. Blake was a sailor while Gwen dressed up as Sally from The Night Before Christmas. Now, the couple wasn't alone. In fact, they were with Gwen's kiddos. However that didn't stop them from packing on the PDA. The two were spotted getting all kissy kissy with each other.

Halloween PDA! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Kiss in Costume at Festive Party with Her Kids https://t.co/4xmJLRbAjY — People (@people) October 21, 2018

They're so cute! When are they getting married????????