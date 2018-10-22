Gwen Stefani & Blake Shleton Get All Kissy Kissy In Their Halloween Costumes

October 22, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
gwen_stefani_blake_shelton

(Photo by Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Sipa USA)

As we get closer to Halloween, the celebrity parties are already starting. Ok, we mean kids birthday parties.

Over the weekend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attended a kid's birthday party in full on Halloween costumes. Blake was a sailor while Gwen dressed up as Sally from The Night Before Christmas. Now, the couple wasn't alone. In fact, they were with Gwen's kiddos. However that didn't stop them from packing on the PDA. The two were spotted getting all kissy kissy with each other.

They're so cute! When are they getting married????????

