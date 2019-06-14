Would You Wait 10 Hours For The New Harry Potter Ride At Universal?

On Thursday, Universal Studios opened up a brand new ride inside the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. It's called Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, which in the words of Universal...

"For the first time ever, fly deep into the wilds of the Forbidden Forest, beyond the grounds of Hogwarts™ castle. As you twist past towering trees, magical creatures and wondrous surprises surround you. One misstep could drop you into an endless pit of Devil’s Snare, or put you in the sights of a centaur’s bow. Anything can happen here. With Hagrid™ as your guide, an all-new adventure is taking off as you board magical motorbikes to fly far into the dark forest. Hurl past impossible obstacles and dodge fierce beasts you’ve never seen before on a freewheeling coaster flight that will bring you close to some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures."

Now when they say magical motorbike ride, they really mean it! So much so, the wait time to ride is insane. There are reports of people waiting up to 10 hours!!!

@UniversalORL what’s the estimated wait time for Hagrid’s right now? — Jana (@janamball) June 13, 2019

HAGRID’S OPENING DAY EXPERIENCE



6:36 – entered park / extended queue

9:47 – entered locker area / normal queue

10:53 – weather downtime

11:24 – reopened

11:43 – entered the building

12:20 – technical downtime

12:57 – reopened

13:23 – entered load platform



TOTAL TIME: 6h47m — --✨ A L I ✨-- (@happalievrafter) June 13, 2019

Yall, the queue for Hagrid’s Motorbike Adventer at WWOHP is TEN HOURS as we speak ---- — madison (@itssmaddiej) June 13, 2019

Even Universal is letting people know the wait is crazy. In fact, if you're planning a trip in the near future, it's probably be a good idea to use the Virtual Line or you can call 407-817-8060 for line updates.