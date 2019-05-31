NOPE! We'll Pass On These Hairy Leg Fake Nails

May 31, 2019
Miles In The Morning
nails

(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

No, no, no, no, no, no, no! Just NO!!!!! Hairy legs do NOT belong on your manicure!

Ok, so there's a very weird nail trend happening these days. It's no longer about different colors or jewels. We're in a stage of life where anything goes...the crazier the better. However, there are some things that are just too ridiculous for words! You would think hairy legs on your nails is too far, right? Nope! The fact that you can also shave them, trumps everything!

A post shared by Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) on

Why??? This is madness!

Tags: 
nails
manicure
hairy legs
shaving

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes