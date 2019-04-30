Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Makes History With Model Wearing A Hijab & Burkini

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition just made history!

For the first time in 40 years, one of the SI models will be fully clothed in her photo shoot. Somali-American model Halima Aden will be featured in May 2019 edition wearing a hijab and a burkini. Everything on her body is covered except for her face, hands, and feet.

Halima Aden makes history as the first model to wear a hijab and burkini for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit: https://t.co/8WFD4hHmiH. pic.twitter.com/OsBthnjoLY — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) April 29, 2019

Oh wow! If you ever need proof that fully clothes can be sexy, here it is! Of course, it's not all about that. For Halima, she said...

“I never really felt represented because I never could flip through a magazine and see a girl who was wearing a hijab.” #ShatteringPerceptions pic.twitter.com/EtNfpszcmy — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) April 29, 2019

We can't wait to see the rest of her pics!