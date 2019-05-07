Happy Teacher Appreciation Day! Here Are Some Freebies For You!

May 7, 2019
Miles In The Morning
teachers_day

(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
David's Dateline
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Today is Teacher Appreciation Day. But, then every day should be a day to appreciate some of the hardest working, most sacrificing people around. They are the ones who spend more time with our kids than parents do in some cases. 

Needless to say, but make sure you take the time to say thank you and show your appreciation to a teacher today. 

By the way, there are a lot of teacher freebies and discounts happening today. might want to check them out!

  • Chipotle – Buy one, get one free.
  • Cicis Pizza – Free adult buffet
  • McAlister’s Deli – Free sweet tea
  • Snuffers – Free apps with the purchase
  • Slim Chickens – 20% off your order.  AND free cookies
  • Sonic – Free Route 44 Drink or Slush
  • Chick Fil A – Free sandwiches
  • Jersey Mike’s – Free chips and drink with any order


 

Tags: 
teachers' day
teacher's appreciation day
freebies
discounts

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes