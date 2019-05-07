Happy Teacher Appreciation Day! Here Are Some Freebies For You!

Today is Teacher Appreciation Day. But, then every day should be a day to appreciate some of the hardest working, most sacrificing people around. They are the ones who spend more time with our kids than parents do in some cases.

Needless to say, but make sure you take the time to say thank you and show your appreciation to a teacher today.

By the way, there are a lot of teacher freebies and discounts happening today. might want to check them out!

Chipotle – Buy one, get one free.

Cicis Pizza – Free adult buffet

McAlister’s Deli – Free sweet tea

Snuffers – Free apps with the purchase

Slim Chickens – 20% off your order. AND free cookies

Sonic – Free Route 44 Drink or Slush

Chick Fil A – Free sandwiches

Jersey Mike’s – Free chips and drink with any order



