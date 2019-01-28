Margot Robbie Shares A New Pic Of Harley Quinn

January 28, 2019
margot_robbie

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Harley Quinn is back!!! But for what movie???

Margot Robbie is confirmed for Gotham City Sirens, however, she's only rumored for Suicide Squad 2 and a Harley Quinn stand alone film. While we don't know which movie she's currently filming, we do know she's back and with a little bit of a new look.

Miss me? --HQ

A post shared by @ margotrobbie on

The hair is slightly different from Suicide Squad, so perhaps this is a younger version. Perhaps around the time she and Joker first get together? This may confirm her own flick!

