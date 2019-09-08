New “Harry Potter “ Movie Featuring The Original Cast Is In The Works

September 8, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Red Carpet, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

(Photo by Mark Chilton/Richfoto/AdMedia/Sipa Press)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Harry Potter could very well be making his way back to our movie screens.

A new film starring the original cast, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, is reportedly being developed by Warner Bros.  The studio is looking to adapt to film the theater version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, featuring Harry, Ron, and Hermione as adults raising their own children as they also attend Hogwarts.

No official details have been announced as of yet, though entertainment journalist Jeremy Wein has posted that Warner Brothers owns all future rights to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Via Yahoo!

Tags: 
Harry Potter
Movie
original cast
Film
Warner Brothers
Cursed Child
daniel radcliffe
Rupert Grint
Emma Watson

Recent Podcast Audio
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes