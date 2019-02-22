This Is A Great Way To Trick Your Kid Into Taking Their Medicine
February 22, 2019
Ok parents, how do you get your kiddos to take their medicine? It's dang near impossible, right!
Well, good news! We have the perfect lifehack to help with those difficult medicine moments. And all you need is a juice box!
Here's how it works...empty the juice box, cut a small hole in the back, insert that little cup of pink goo medication, put the straw back in, and turn it around for your kid to drink up!
Wow! That is genius!