This Is A Great Way To Trick Your Kid Into Taking Their Medicine

Ok parents, how do you get your kiddos to take their medicine? It's dang near impossible, right!

Well, good news! We have the perfect lifehack to help with those difficult medicine moments. And all you need is a juice box!

Here's how it works...empty the juice box, cut a small hole in the back, insert that little cup of pink goo medication, put the straw back in, and turn it around for your kid to drink up!

@studentproblems ok genius -- A post shared by @ circleofidiots on Feb 19, 2019 at 10:10am PST

Wow! That is genius!