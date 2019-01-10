Helicopter Catches Someone Playing Mario Kart On The Royals Jumbotron

January 10, 2019
Baseball season doesn't technically start until March 29th. So as you can imagine, there's probably not a whole lot going on inside the actual stadium itself. However, Kauffman Stadium, home to the Kansas City Royals, seems to be a hotbed of Mario Kart.

On Wednesday, the traffic helicopter in Kansas City, Missouri did a fly by over the Truman Sports Complex and caught a delightful surprise...someone was playing a mean game of Mario Kart on the jumbotron!

It's the off season, you have to keep busy somehow. Not to mention, it's important to make sure all the proper equipment is good to go for opening day. 

 

