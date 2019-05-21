Here Are The Best Memes From The Game Of Thrones Finale

Game of Thrones is officially over. It's never coming back, unless you count the multiple spinoffs in the works with HBO. However, those shows might not do so well seeing how just about every GOT fan on Earth HATED the series finale.

If you haven't seen episode 6 of season 8, we have to warn you...the memes you are about to see could be seen as spoilers. So if you don't want to know what happens, don't read any further. Now, for those of you who have seen it and are ready to laugh at the responses to what might be the worst finale of all time, this is for you!

Here are the best memes from the finale of GOT. And hopefully the last article we write about it. Yeah, that's how bad it was!

The accuracy---- A post shared by Game Of Thrones⚔️ (@throne_memes_) on May 21, 2019 at 5:18pm PDT

---- A post shared by Game Of Thrones⚔️ (@throne_memes_) on May 21, 2019 at 3:49pm PDT

A post shared by Pavan Kumar (@pavankmr) on May 21, 2019 at 7:00pm PDT

And still pick bran -- A post shared by Tv Shows (@gamesofthron) on May 21, 2019 at 6:59pm PDT

A post shared by Pavan Kumar (@pavankmr) on May 21, 2019 at 6:58pm PDT

A post shared by Pavan Kumar (@pavankmr) on May 21, 2019 at 6:58pm PDT

And perhaps the best meme of all, which sums up everything...

When you do nothing in the group project, but still get an A.#gameofthronesfinale#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ToPU7Beh9P — Zake-- (@Zakeb2) May 20, 2019

Ok, hopefully that made you feel a little bit better about wasting your time on that finale.