Here Are The Best Memes From The Game Of Thrones Finale

May 21, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Game_of_Thrones

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Game of Thrones is officially over. It's never coming back, unless you count the multiple spinoffs in the works with HBO. However, those shows might not do so well seeing how just about every GOT fan on Earth HATED the series finale.

If you haven't seen episode 6 of season 8, we have to warn you...the memes you are about to see could be seen as spoilers. So if you don't want to know what happens, don't read any further. Now, for those of you who have seen it and are ready to laugh at the responses to what might be the worst finale of all time, this is for you!

Here are the best memes from the finale of GOT. And hopefully the last article we write about it. Yeah, that's how bad it was!

Dragons are smarter than humans. Change my mind . . . . . . . -------------------------- Make sure you tag #gameofthronesmeme for your chance to be featured!! -------------------------- . . -------------------------- Administrators: @matsunny & @taylorwong . -------------------------- . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #gameofthrones #GoT #asoiaf #winterishere #winteriscoming #asongoficeandfire #lannister #stark #jonsnow #khaleesi #westeros #gameofthronesmemes #agameofthrones #baratheon #jaimelannister #georgerrmartin #tyrionlannister #daenerystargaryen #valarmorghulis #winterfell #hbo

A post shared by gameofthronesmeme (@gameofthronesmeme) on

The accuracy----

A post shared by Game Of Thrones⚔️ (@throne_memes_) on

----

A post shared by Game Of Thrones⚔️ (@throne_memes_) on

My watch has ended.. literally. ------ Follow @memesofgameofthrones for the best GoT memes on the block! - - - - - - - - - - #gameofthrones #got #hbo #asoiaf #winteriscoming #gameofthronesfamily #gameofthronesfan #asongoficeandfire #gameofthronesmemes #westeros #sevenkingdoms #forthethrone #stark #targaryen #lannister #greyjoy #sansastark #tyrionlannister #peterdinklage #aryastark #jonsnow #daenerystargaryen #cersei #jaimelannister #thehound #brienneoftarth #emiliaclarke #daenerys #gameofthronesseason8 #gameofthroneshbo

A post shared by Game Of Thrones Memes (@memesofgameofthrones) on

A post shared by Pavan Kumar (@pavankmr) on

And still pick bran --

A post shared by Tv Shows (@gamesofthron) on

A post shared by Pavan Kumar (@pavankmr) on

A post shared by Pavan Kumar (@pavankmr) on

And perhaps the best meme of all, which sums up everything...

Ok, hopefully that made you feel a little bit better about wasting your time on that finale.

Tags: 
Game of Thrones
memes
finale
Season 8
series finale
final episode

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes