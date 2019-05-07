Here Are The Best & Worst Looks From The Met Gala
Scenes from the 2019 Met Gala!
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don't look happy! Is it because he wore a Dickies uniform? Her look says "I can't believe you wore that". His look says "I am gonna hear about this the whole way home" And the girl in the background's look says "dude, you messed up!"
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Credit: Getty #metgala #met #metgala2019 #gala #themetgala
Mugler Drip-- Straight out of the ocean @manfredthierrymugler His first design in 20 years. Manfred Thierry Mugler for Kim Kardashian West / MET BALL 2019 with Mugler Fashion House. Revisited archive pieces for Mugler Fashion House @muglerofficial
Jared Leto carried around his head all night.
A #headless moment -- @jaredleto #metgala #calaitsthefuture #creationuncapped
Celine Dion went big with her head piece.
Katy Perry was a walking chandelier...and so many more freak shows!
Katy Perry - Jeremy Scott for Moschino Credit: Getty #metgala #met #metgala2019 #gala #themetgala
Of course Lady Gaga won the night with several wardrobe changes on the red carpet!
Lady Gaga has removed the gown to reveal a black strapless dress and poses for the cameras with an umbrella ☂️ Credit: Jamie McCarthy
Lady Gaga - Surely she can’t take off anymore but knowing Gaga, you’ll never know! Credit: Jamie McCarthy