Here Are The Best & Worst Looks From The Met Gala

Scenes from the 2019 Met Gala!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don't look happy! Is it because he wore a Dickies uniform? Her look says "I can't believe you wore that". His look says "I am gonna hear about this the whole way home" And the girl in the background's look says "dude, you messed up!"

Jared Leto carried around his head all night.

Celine Dion went big with her head piece.

Celine Dion

Katy Perry was a walking chandelier...and so many more freak shows!

Of course Lady Gaga won the night with several wardrobe changes on the red carpet!