Here Are The Funniest Yearbook Quotes For The Class Of 2019...

The end of the school year is quickly approaching. Seniors are scrambling to make sure they have the perfect yearbook quote under their picture, one that will withstand the test of time and forever emblaze a trail...blah, blah, blah. Yeah, basically they just wanna be funny.

So, here are just a few of the funniest yearbook quotes for the Class of 2019...

Perhaps I snapped on this senior quote ---- -- pic.twitter.com/bOtbOAYMX9 — Amari -- (@ohnoitsamari) May 4, 2019

who let me make that my senior quote pic.twitter.com/QRr6y3Hiii — haid (@haidenhh) May 3, 2019

And since it's Throwback Thursday, we here at Miles in the Morning thought we'd share our high school yearbook quotes too!

#tbt on @KLUV987 we are talking about yearbook photo quotes! If you could go back, what would you say?? pic.twitter.com/BjA1C3MxlH — Jeff Miles (@RadioJeffMiles) May 9, 2019

Throwback Thursday. What would be your yearbook quote? pic.twitter.com/zD5ueWm7Sw — ranckenKLUV (@KLUVrancken) May 9, 2019