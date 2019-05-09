Here Are The Funniest Yearbook Quotes For The Class Of 2019...

May 9, 2019
yearbook

The end of the school year is quickly approaching. Seniors are scrambling to make sure they have the perfect yearbook quote under their picture, one that will withstand the test of time and forever emblaze a trail...blah, blah, blah. Yeah, basically they just wanna be funny.

So, here are just a few of the funniest yearbook quotes for the Class of 2019...

My proudest moment as a sister is knowing my sister used one of my favorite quotes from my favorite musician from my favorite band. I raised her right ---- ♀️ @billiejoearmstrong #proud #proudmoment #sister #proudsister #senior #seniorquote #seniorportrait #seniorpicture #imold #greenday #BillieJoeArmstrong

A post shared by Chelsea Anne (@thebabyd0llx3tm) on

You can read more HERE!

And since it's Throwback Thursday, we here at Miles in the Morning thought we'd share our high school yearbook quotes too!

