Flying, Spiders, Responsibilities: Here Are Some Of The Fears Of Your Favorite Rock Stars!

We all have strange or quirky fears right?

Whether it’s getting stuck in an elevator, or a fear of flying, there are some things to just get our goat.

That even happens to some of our favorite rock stars!

Robert Smith of the Cure came down with a severe case of aviophobia otherwise known as a fear of flying. Of course, a fear of flying can severely dampen a rock band’s way of life, but Smith isn’t the only one!

-David Bowie also had a fear of flying! In fact, for nearly five years, from fall 1972 to spring 1977, Bowie didn’t fly at all!

-Ozzy Osbourne doesn’t like rats! Not bats, mind you! Ozzy said in a 2018 interview, “I tell you what I am scared of … rats. They’ve got so many diseases we don’t have the cure for.”

-James Hetfield of Metallica is scared of responsibility! He said in 2014, while discussing his recovery from addiction, "I’ve been afraid of responsibility my whole life – not wanting to take responsibility for myself.

-Freddie Mercury did not like spiders! His former partner Jim Hutton recalled in an interview, "On many occasions, no sooner had Freddie gone to the bathroom to clean his teeth before bed than he’d come running out screaming. ‘Spider!’ he’d say. ‘You’ll have to get it out. I can’t do it.'"

-Axl Rose is scared of people! Following the release of the 2008 Chinese Democracy, Rose refused to grant interviews and kind of became a recluse, which led many people to believe he was suffering from anthropophobia.

-Alice Cooper hates needles! He said in a 2015 interview, "I hate needles. They can put my head in a guillotine, they can put a snake around me, but a blood test? I haven't had a shot in probably 30 years, 40 years."

-Ringo Starr does not like germs! At 6, he had to have his appendix removed. At 13, he came down with a severe case of tuberculosis, which led to the germaphobia he still has today. Still, he refuses to shake hands and usually rubs elbows as a way of saying hello.

What are some of YOUR quirky phobias and fears?

Via Ultimate Classic Rock