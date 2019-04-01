Need An April Fools' Day Prank For Work Today? We Got You!

If someone tells you they're pregnant today or shares a sonogram on Facebook or perhaps your teen fails a test...BEWARE! Today is April Fools' Day.

Ok, now that you've been reminded, we've found some fun and totally harmless pranks for you to play on all your coworkers today! Let's start with veggies hidden in a donut box.

What my best friend did to me last #AprilFools ... still traumatized. pic.twitter.com/FAadg7uKEc — Katie Lyn (@OnAirKatie) April 1, 2019

How about the voice activated vending machine?

Creative April Fools joke in the office today! I almost spoke to it before I realised what day it is -- #AprilFools pic.twitter.com/gYl4OiDVfC — Lisa Zarins (@lisazarins) April 1, 2019

Here's an easy one, put a post-it over someone's mouse sensor.

Ok, this one is kind of mean. And there's a lot of work involved.

And last, but certainly not least, this Chewbacca prank!

Happy pranking!