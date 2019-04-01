Need An April Fools' Day Prank For Work Today? We Got You!

If someone tells you they're pregnant today or shares a sonogram on Facebook or perhaps your teen fails a test...BEWARE! Today is April Fools' Day.

Ok, now that you've been reminded, we've found some fun and totally harmless pranks for you to play on all your coworkers today! Let's start with veggies hidden in a donut box.

How about the voice activated vending machine?

Here's an easy one, put a post-it over someone's mouse sensor.

April Fools office prank. IT has been called twice already

Ok, this one is kind of mean. And there's a lot of work involved.

The April fools prank to end all April fools pranks.

And last, but certainly not least, this Chewbacca prank!

Chewbacca Roar Contest!

Happy pranking!

