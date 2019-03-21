Septic Tank Truck Painted Like A Dr Pepper Truck Will Totally Mess With Your Taste Buds

March 21, 2019
Soda
This might just be the meanest prank of all time! Even though it's not actually a prank. It's a real, honest to goodness business!

Picture this, you're driving down a Texas road on a hot summer day. You need an ice cold Dr Pepper to quench your thirst. Then suddenly, off in the distance, you see that beautiful maroon truck with the DP on the side. You can almost taste it. However, upon close inspection, the truck doesn't say Dr Pepper. It says Dr Pumper! As in a septic tank pumping service!

I've never been so excited and then disappointed so fast.

A post shared by Texas Humor (@texashumor) on

Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

