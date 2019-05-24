HGTV's Christina El Moussa Told Hubby She Was Pregnant By "Chucking The Test In His Coffee Cup"

Christina El Moussa has moved on in a lot of different ways over the last few years. She divorced her Flip of Flop costar and husband Tarek, sold their family home, got married, and is now pregnant! It's a lot of life changing events in a short amount of time. Especially the baby part!

Needless to say, but it sounds like baby #3 for Christina was a total surprise. In fact, it was a honeymoon baby! She said..."I just felt different, so I decided to take a pregnancy test." And the rest is history.

However Christina did have a funny way of telling her hubby Ant about it. She basically just threw the positive pregnancy test at him, or in his coffee. She said..."I ran out to tell [Ant] and he wasn’t there. I don’t know where you were, you were in the bathroom or something. He always makes coffee in the morning, so I just chucked the pregnancy test in the coffee cup because I didn’t know what to do and I wanted to surprise him, and I ran around the corner."