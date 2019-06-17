High School Used For Setting Of “Twin Peaks” To Be Demolished

June 17, 2019
Kyle MacLachlan, Red Carpet, Twin Peaks, Premiee, Showtime, 2017

(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia)

Twin Peaks High School has closed its doors for good.

 

The setting for David Lynch and Mark Frost’s original series, Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Washington, is set to be demolished July 5.

Twin Peaks originally aired ABC from 1990-1991, and was revived for a third season in 2017.  

Via Consequence of Sound

Twin Peaks
TV
Television
high school
Demolished
Kyle Maclachlan

