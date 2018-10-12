Dear Mr. Postman, Could You Please Relocate Or Kill The Spider Holding My Mail Hostage?

Spiders aren't for everyone. While they do a lot of good around your house by eating all the other creepy crawlies, they're still scary as heck! Especially when you find them hiding in small dark places, like the mailbox.

Now, most people can muster up the courage to take care of the spider themselves. AND then there's this home owner, who asked for a little help from the postman because a spider is holding the mail hostage.

LOL! Love the drawing! You know, just in case the postman forgot what spiders look like.