Home Owner’s Association Complains About Mooning Pumpkin Man Yard Display

Like many of us, Georgia man Mike O’Neill decorated his front yard for Halloween.

He wanted to make sure his display stood out, so his decoration, as he describes it, consisted of a “pumpkin man who is mooning with his rear-end being pumpkins.”

Well, his local HOA, the Grogans Bluff Home Owners Association, decided his decorations were a little too obscene, and asked O’Neill to take it down. Rather than take it down, O’Neill decided to make the display “less offensive.”

He covered the pumpkin man’s “rear” with a large sign that reads, “Censored by GBHOA.”

O’Neill says he’s put up the same display for the last decade, but the HOA informed him that more children have moved into the neighborhood, and that more parents are finding it offensive.

O’Neill stressed though that his decorations are there purely to “break up the monotony of life.” He said, “This is the time of year where you have a little bit of fun. Make sure were all a bit more understanding and have a little bit more sense of humor.”

Via NBC 15