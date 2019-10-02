Homeless Opera Singer With Angelic Voice Captures Heart Of Thousands

Last Thursday, the LAPD posted an incredible video of a homeless woman singing in a Los Angeles subway.

The video, thus far, has been viewed close to a million times, and the police force captioned the video, “4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices...sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful.”

4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices...sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful. pic.twitter.com/VzlmA0c6jX — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 27, 2019

The singer, identified as Emily Zamourka, came to the United States at the age of 24 from Russia where she offered piano and violin lessons. Unfortunately, in 2005 she was hospitalized with a failing pancreas and liver, and several years ago, her violin worth thousands of dollars was stolen and broken.

A GoFundMe page was started to help afford Zamourka, now 52, a new violin so she can resume music lessons again.

Zamourka is now being stopped in the subway with people asking for pictures and offering their support. She said, “The support and recognition are ‘a miracle.’”

Via WFAA