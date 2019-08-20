Horse Walks Into Bar On Bourbon Street After Hearing Band Play "Old Town Road"

The song of the summer isn't one strictly for the enjoyment of humans, apparently.

Video captured early Sunday morning shows musician C.J. Edwards performing at the Bourbon Street Drinkery in New Orleans. As the band is in the middle of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," a horse, seemingly attracted by the song, popped into the bar, and even appeared to bop his head along with the music. Edwards, who was manning the drums for the set, said, "I’ve never seen a horse come into a club to dance. We must have played one of his favorite tunes because he rushed in there. He came in and was just nodding his head and dancing and it was touching."

NOPD horse walks into Bourbon Street bar during 'Old Town Road'https://t.co/ncAAHisVlD pic.twitter.com/6mwThTdYMe — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) August 20, 2019

The horse, later identified as 17-year-old Ace, is a member of the New Orleans Police Department. His partner is NOPD officer Joseph Jones, who said of his dancing companion, "That particular night (the band) happened to be playing Old Town Road so (Ace) had to go up there to find out what was going on. He realized there was no end of the road up there so he backed out and went back to work."

Via WFAA