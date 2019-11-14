Hospital Dresses Up Newborns As Mister Rogers To Celebrate World Kindness Day

November 13, the world celebrated both World Kindness Day and National Cardigan Day.

To celebrate that most special of days, Allegheny Health Network's West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh dressed up their newborns in honor of one of Pittsburgh’s own, Mister Rogers.

Newborns at a Pittsburgh hospital wore costumes inspired by Mister Rogers for World Kindness Day on Wednesday. They were also for Cardigan Day, "in honor of Pittsburgher Fred Rogers, who modeled kindness and compassion to children," a spokesperson said. https://t.co/qAIdCaxQwi pic.twitter.com/nlee4E5WPA — CNN (@CNN) November 14, 2019

Stephanie Waite, a spokesperson for the Allegheny Health Network, told CBB “At AHN, we wanted to join in the spirit of kindness with our most adorable ambassadors, our newborn babies. We always get such a positive reaction to the photos -- the babies are so adorable. It puts a guaranteed smile on everyone's face.”

Via CNN