Hospital Dresses Up Newborns As Mister Rogers To Celebrate World Kindness Day

November 14, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Fred Rogers, Mister Rogers Neighborhood, Smile, Black and White, 1989

(Photo by Jessica Greene / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

November 13, the world celebrated both World Kindness Day and National Cardigan Day.

To celebrate that most special of days, Allegheny Health Network's West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh dressed up their newborns in honor of one of Pittsburgh’s own, Mister Rogers.

 

Stephanie Waite, a spokesperson for the Allegheny Health Network, told CBB “At AHN, we wanted to join in the spirit of kindness with our most adorable ambassadors, our newborn babies. We always get such a positive reaction to the photos -- the babies are so adorable.  It puts a guaranteed smile on everyone's face.”

Via CNN

