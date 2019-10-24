House Unanimously Passes Bill To Make Animal Cruelty A Federal Felony

In a “major step to end animal abuse,” the House of Representatives Tuesday unanimously passed a bill that would make animal cruelty a federal felony.

The bipartisan Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act was first introduced by Reps. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., and Vern Buchanan, R-Fla, and would outlaw a type of animal abuse known as “crushing,” in which people maim and torture animals. Other forms of torture, including burning, drowning, suffocating, and impaling would also be banned.

We passed the #PACTAct! Thank you to Rep @VernBuchanan & all of the #animalwelfare advocates who helped get us here.



Special thank you to all the animal lovers everywhere who know this is simply the right thing to do.



This is a major step to end animal abuse & #protectourpets. pic.twitter.com/PqlKStwBPX — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) October 22, 2019

The U.S. House just passed the #PACT Act, legislation that I introduced with my colleague @RepTedDeutch to criminalize animal abuse. This important piece of legislation would make animal cruelty a federal offense. Great news for my fellow animal lovers! pic.twitter.com/fK4qAppXnK — Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) October 22, 2019

If the bill becomes law, violators found guilty of torturing animals would face felony charges, fines, and up to seven years in prison.

Animal Wellness Foundation Director of Federal Affairs Holly Gann said of the bill, “Most people are shocked to know that the U.S. does not have a federal animal cruelty law. Enacting this bill sends a signal that our nation has no tolerance for intentional cruelty toward animals.”

Via Fox News