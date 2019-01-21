The Internet Is Divided Over How To Draw An "X"

Well, well, well, we have the first internet controversy of 2019.

Similar to the great debates of "the dress" and "yanny vs laurel", the internet is up in arms over how to draw the letter "X". Apparently, there are 8 different ways to do it!!!! Who knew?

General consensus is that Americans do 7 & 8 while UK does 5 & 6. Probably how we were taught. Not sure about other countries — sixers smasey (@SMASEY) January 20, 2019

As you can imagine, Twitter errupted. Everyone is taking sides in the issue. And honestly, they make some great points.

Why would I finish opposite to where my pen needs to go next? https://t.co/FRFdAmnBYy — Steve Curtis (@curtisteve) January 20, 2019

Also this is so interesting to me - which way do you draw an X? Colored line being the first stroke pic.twitter.com/a0WTl8WT7P — sixers smasey (@SMASEY) January 20, 2019

Depending on if you’re right or left handed it should be 7 or 8. What kind of sick person draws an X any other way https://t.co/tBqkafRUD5 — Aokiji クザン (@DukeOfZamunda) January 20, 2019

How do you draw an "X"?