The Internet Is Divided Over How To Draw An "X"

January 21, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
Well, well, well, we have the first internet controversy of 2019.

Similar to the great debates of "the dress" and "yanny vs laurel", the internet is up in arms over how to draw the letter "X". Apparently, there are 8 different ways to do it!!!! Who knew?

As you can imagine, Twitter errupted. Everyone is taking sides in the issue. And honestly, they make some great points.

How do you draw an "X"?

