Huey Lewis & The News Release New Music For First Time In Nearly Two Decades

Huey Lewis & the News are back!

The band has released new music for the first time in nearly twenty years, with their new track “Her Love Is Killin’ Me.”

Video of Huey Lewis &amp; The News - Her Love Is Killin&#039; Me

It’s a little preview of their upcoming LP, which is expected to be released sometime in 2020. It will be the band’s first release of original songs since 2001’s Plan B. The group released Soulsville in 2009, which was comprised of R&B covers.

Lewis explained of the long sabbatical between the release of original tunes, “We were in no hurry with these songs. The more we road-tested them, the tighter they got, and I think we ended up with some of our best work.”

Via Ultimate Classic Rock