Hugh Jackman Is As Big An Elton John Fan As We Are; Seen Rocking Out At Sold-Out Show

Last Friday night, Elton John played to a sold-out show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

One of those in attendance was actor and all-around cool dude Hugh Jackman, who didn't let anything hold his fandom back.

The 50-year-old posted a short clip on Twitter belting out "Bennie and the Jets" along with Elton, and the some 20,000 people who were in attendance. He captioned the tweet simply, "The legend."

Jackman is no musical slouch, either. In fact, he's preparing for his own tour, where, backed by an orchestra, he will perform hits from his films The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables, as well as music from other films and Broadway shows.

Via Billboard