Hugh Jackman Shares Hilarious Throwback Pic Of His Wife Deb With Food In Her Teeth
April 12, 2019
Happy anniversary to Hugh Jackman and his lovely bride Deb! The happy couple is celebrating 23 years of marriage. And like all normal couples, there was an instagram post to follow.
In fact, Jackman posted an epic throwback picture with the love of his life. However, it's not exactly what you would call romantic. Instead it's just the two of them with a mouth full of food.
Excuse me, is there anything in my teeth?