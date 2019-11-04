Hundreds Of Spiders Run Out Of Man’s Shoe At The Gym

We all know what it’s like to be wary of a spider or two unexpectedly crawling in our shoes.

Well, a man who recently moved to a wooded area of New York was running late for the gym, and hastily threw on his shoes.

He felt a weird lump, but didn’t think anything of it.

Once he got to the gym, he was switching to his weightlifting shoes, when he discovered the source of the weird lump, to the tune of 100 tiny spiders immediately running out of his shoe.

The man wrote, “The moment I popped my shoes off, hundreds of tiny spiders came scattering out from the shoe. I freaked out and dropped the shoe only to realise that mumma spider was wedged between my toes and there were alive and dead baby spiders on my socks.”

Needless to say, he’ll probably be checking his shoes before putting them on from now on!

Via Kidspot