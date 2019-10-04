Husband Fills In For Wife In Hilarious Maternity Shoot

Kelsey Brewer was preparing to head out for a maternity photo shoot when she unfortunately was ordered to go on mandatory bed rest.

Kelsey's husband Jared didn't want the shoot to go to waste, and determined the best way to put a smile on his wife's face was to particiapte in the shoot himself.  Jared said in a Facebook message, "I had seen something similar before on Facebook and had early on in the pregnancy joked about taking photos like that.  But once she was put on bed rest, reaching out to her sister to take the photos for her seemed like the best idea to put a smile on her face."

When Kelsey saw the photos, she cried "tears of joy."  She said, "I had never even imagined that he would come up with something so meaningful to make me happy."

The Brewers are high school sweethearts who have been married for one year.  

Via USA Today

 

