Identical Twin Babies Delivered By Identical Twin Nurses At Georgia Hospital

Soon-to-be father Brannon Williams was understandably nervous when he and his wife Rebecca waited in the delivery room.

Rebecca was due to give birth to twins, but an unexpected and unlikely occurrence was able to calm Brannon down.

The Williams were greeted by the nurses that would help to deliver their twins, Tori Howard and Tara Drinkard, identical twins themselves. Howard works in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and Drinkard is a nurse in labor and delivery.

Williams was happy to hear there would be another set of twins in the deliver room besides his own. He told CNN, “I was really nervous about the walk into the C-section room. And then learning that, I was like, ‘oh, that’s pretty cool!’ It kind of relaxed me a little bit.”

Identical twin nurses help deliver twins at Georgia hospital https://t.co/ZrZS8C7aXY pic.twitter.com/QimxX9mbTe — 10News (@10News) October 17, 2019

The twin sisters were delivered with no complications, and are expected to head home soon. Rebecca Williams also happens to work at the hospital, so there is a chance everyone may be able to keep in touch in the future.

Via WSFA