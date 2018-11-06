Irdris Elba Is The Sexiest Man Alive

November 6, 2018
Finally! Idris Elba is getting all the sexy admiration he deserves.

While today is election day, People has spoken. Irdris Elba was voted in as the 33rd Sexiest Man Alive!!!

Who'd have thought it! Thank you @people & all the fans for naming me #SexiestManAlive. Don't forget to grab your issue this week, link in bio. I'm honoured & thankful. But what’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference! ----

A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba) on

Of course Jimmy Fallon made the big reveal last night on The Tonight Show. Idris Elba did a video cameo to thank People and his fans.

Congrats Idris! They should never vote again.

 

