Irdris Elba Is The Sexiest Man Alive

Finally! Idris Elba is getting all the sexy admiration he deserves.

While today is election day, People has spoken. Irdris Elba was voted in as the 33rd Sexiest Man Alive!!!

Of course Jimmy Fallon made the big reveal last night on The Tonight Show. Idris Elba did a video cameo to thank People and his fans.

Video of Jimmy Unveils People&#039;s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive

Congrats Idris! They should never vote again.