Dog Running Around In A Spider Costume Will Terrify Your Neighbors This Halloween

Besides your own costume, the second most important Halloween costume is your dog's costume.

Ok, who's ready to have a little fun with the neighbors this Halloween? If you answered yes, then you must get this amazing spider costume for your precious pup! The scare factor is especially high if you have an active and slightly hyper doggo.

Video of Pomeranian spider costume Halloween

Hahahahahaha! It's hilarious in the light of day, but if you saw that moving at night...OH DANG!