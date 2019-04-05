Wanna Rent Kim Kardashian's Infamous Teenie, Tiny Bikini?

There are some things in life you just shouldn't rent. Dare we say it? The bikini is one of them.

Oddly enough, Kim Kardashian is renting out her infamous, teenie, tiny, Channel bikini. Unfortunately, you can only rent it if you live in L.A. and you can only keep it for three days. However, there is some good news... you can rent it for a fraction of the cost! That's meant to be sarcastic, in case you couldn't tell.

You can now rent Kim Kardashian’s iconic Chanel bikini:



-- -- --https://t.co/5aagsiSiNL pic.twitter.com/CfLtFqVHR3 — Highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) April 3, 2019

Ok, we're having a hard time wrapping our brains around this one. Call us crazy but washed or not, this is just plain gross! It doesn't matter what famous person wore it. If there's any portion that has touched naked skin, renting should be a NO! Just NO! There's a reason stores put that little sticker inside swimsuits. There's a reason you don't try on panties at the store. While we're sure it's cleaned and sanitized, it's just really weird.