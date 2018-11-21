IKEA Allowing Stray Dogs To Sleep Inside Store During Cold Winter Nights

An IKEA store wants to make sure the stray dogs in its area have a warm place to sleep during the harsh winter months.

Video shows an IKEA in Catania, Italy occupied by dogs off all shapes and sizes, all strays who were looking for a warm spot to sleep. Vittoria Taccia Gabrielli wrote in the post on Facebook, “A good initiative to shelter the strays while it’s raining outside.”

And the best part? Some of the pooches have been able to find their forever homes with members of the IKEA staff! So amazing!

Via NY Post