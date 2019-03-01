Does This Tweet Mean D-Ware Wants To Come Back To The Cowboys?

What is happening in DFW?!?!?!?! There's a Dallas Cowboys football bug flying around. Caught by Jason Witten and now possibly D-Ware???????

On Thursday, Jason Witten and the Dallas Cowboys made a huge announcement. Witten is coming out of retirement!!!

If that wasn't crazy enough...we now have former defensive end, DeMarcus Ware, teasing us with the idea of coming back. In fact, he put this video on his Twitter account asking fans for their opinions.

Oh wow! What do you think? Is D-Ware going to make a comeback?