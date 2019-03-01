Does This Tweet Mean D-Ware Wants To Come Back To The Cowboys?

March 1, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
demarcus_ware

(Photo by Rodger Mallison/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local Sports
Shows
Your Morning Links

What is happening in DFW?!?!?!?! There's a Dallas Cowboys football bug flying around. Caught by Jason Witten and now possibly D-Ware???????

On Thursday, Jason Witten and the Dallas Cowboys made a huge announcement. Witten is coming out of retirement!!!

If that wasn't crazy enough...we now have former defensive end, DeMarcus Ware, teasing us with the idea of coming back. In fact, he put this video on his Twitter account asking fans for their opinions.

Oh wow! What do you think? Is D-Ware going to make a comeback?

Tags: 
Dallas Cowboys
demarcus ware
jason witten
comeback
Retirement
defensive end

Recent Podcast Audio
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes