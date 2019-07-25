Instagram Fail Gives Police Officer Whiskers And Cat Ears During Press Conference About A Murder

July 25, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Press Confrence, News Conference, Microphones, Press, Media

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police decided to go live on social media while delivering a press conference about a recent homicide.

Unfortunately Sgt. Janelle Shoihet was sporting whiskers and cat ears thanks to the popular Instagram filter that was accidentally turned on.  She was describing the horrid details of the homicide with pink ears and a black nose and whiskers.

 

The police quickly tweeted about the issue, saying that it was due to an “automatic issue.”

 

Of course, that didn’t stop people from cracking jokes at the Mounties’ expsene.

 

 

 

Via NY Post

Tags: 
Royal Canadian Mounted Police
Press Conference
Instagram
Social Media
Fail
Cat Filter
funny

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes