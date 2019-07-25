Instagram Fail Gives Police Officer Whiskers And Cat Ears During Press Conference About A Murder

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police decided to go live on social media while delivering a press conference about a recent homicide.

Unfortunately Sgt. Janelle Shoihet was sporting whiskers and cat ears thanks to the popular Instagram filter that was accidentally turned on. She was describing the horrid details of the homicide with pink ears and a black nose and whiskers.

The B.C. RCMP are giving a press conference on the two people murdered on the Alaska Highway, and they have the cat ear filter on. pic.twitter.com/j8GvkvKA4u — Tyler Dawson (@tylerrdawson) July 19, 2019

The police quickly tweeted about the issue, saying that it was due to an “automatic issue.”

Yes we are aware and addressing it as it's an automatic setting. Thank you, we will rectify and issue a video shortly. — BCRCMP (@BCRCMP) July 19, 2019

Of course, that didn’t stop people from cracking jokes at the Mounties’ expsene.

Are you going to fix that right meow? — Ben Beecher (@Kanja) July 19, 2019

Maybe use a different camera for your next party, or at least remember to change the settings back.



"Automatic setting"....pffffft. — George Graham (@george_f_graham) July 19, 2019

Via NY Post