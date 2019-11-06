Instagram Model Goes Blind After Tattooing Her Eyeballs

Amber Luke is an Instagram model from Australia who goes by the nickname the “Blue Eyed White Dragon.”

Well, she certainly lived up to the moniker after visiting an area tattoo parlor to have the whites of her eyeballs tattooed.

When they say “beauty is pain” they really mean it, because following the “painful” 40 minute procedure, Luke was left blinded for three weeks.

Video of My Eyeball Tattoos Blinded Me – And I Don’t Regret It | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

Luke told the Sun, “I can't even begin to describe to you what the feeling was like, the best thing I can give you is once the eyeball was penetrated with the ink, it felt like [the tattoo artist> grabbed 10 shards of glass and rubbed it in my eye.”

The procedure isn’t dangerous, according to Luke, but her artist went too deep into her eye, which caused the temporary vision loss. Luke already has over 200 tattoos as well, and plans on getting more. And though she’s a fan of extreme body modification, she doesn’t plan on getting any more that extreme. She said, “I don't plan on getting any more body modifications that are extreme in that manner. So no more tongue splitting, no more eyeball tattooing.”

Via Local 10