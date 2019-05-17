Internet Meme Star Grumpy Cat Dies At Age 7

May 17, 2019
Grumpy Cat, the Internet sensation, has died at the age of 7.  

The cat and her perpetually angry-looking face with a mouth down-turned at the corners became an on-line meme star after her photos were discovered on Reddit.  

Her family in Arizona says she has more than 12-million followers on social media plus a line of merchandise.

She has also been featured in ad campaigns for everything from cat food to breakfast cereal.

The family says Grumpy Cat -- whose real name was Tardar Sauce -- died from a urinary tract infection. 

Grumpy Cat's family offers the following statement:

Despite her grumpy scowl caused by a form of dwarfism that caused her downturned mouth, huge eyes, and small size, Tardar Sauce's owner said she was very "sweet and docile."  She died "peacefully" in the arms of her owner, Tabatha Bundesen, early Tuesday morning.

via USA Today

