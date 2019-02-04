LOL! Adam Levine's Halftime Outfit Looks Like Someone's Couch Pillow!

Adam Levine could wear anything. Even the curtains if he wanted to! Oh wait, he actually did AND on stage in front of gagillions of people!

Sunday night marked the 53rd Super Bowl. Adam Levine and Maroon 5 were the official halftime show along with a few special guests. As the performance went on, Adam Levine lost more and more clothes. Of course, while most people are discussing the shirtless portion of the show...we can't seem to get past his tank top.

Why? Well, it looked like home decor! Pillows, chairs, curtains, you get the idea. So here are some of the best comparisons.

YALL as soon as I saw Adam Levine’s shirt I said it looked like some 70s home decor, then facebook backed me up pic.twitter.com/nZp99NfdT4 — Morgan Jordal (@morganjordal) February 4, 2019

My throw pillow is pretty darn close pic.twitter.com/5H6GUPo8Gr — Mario Zuniga (@pontiac20012) February 4, 2019

Hahahahaha! Yep, those patterns looks exactly like his shirt!