LOL! Adam Levine's Halftime Outfit Looks Like Someone's Couch Pillow!

February 4, 2019
adam_levine

(Photo by Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Adam Levine could wear anything. Even the curtains if he wanted to! Oh wait, he actually did AND on stage in front of gagillions of people!

Sunday night marked the 53rd Super Bowl. Adam Levine and Maroon 5 were the official halftime show along with a few special guests. As the performance went on, Adam Levine lost more and more clothes. Of course, while most people are discussing the shirtless portion of the show...we can't seem to get past his tank top.

Why? Well, it looked like home decor! Pillows, chairs, curtains, you get the idea. So here are some of the best comparisons.

Hahahahaha! Yep, those patterns looks exactly like his shirt!

Super Bowl
liii
Adam Levine
Shirt
tank top
fabric. home decor
Pillow

