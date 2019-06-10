Kim Kardashian Shares The First Pic Of Baby Psalm

June 10, 2019
(Photo by Doug Peters/EMPICS/PA Images/Sipa USA)

Psalm West in finally on Instagram!!! Ok, ok, he won't exactly be posting selfies any time soon, it's all via his famous momma, Kim Kardashian.

As of Sunday, Psalm West turned one month old! And to celebrate the occasion, Kim shared his very first pic on Instagram. It also looks like she may have revealed his middle name...Psalm Ye. Perhaps after Yeezy???

Kim hasn't mentioned a few times that baby #4 has been the chillest baby. Based on this pic, he looks pretty relaxed! Of course, he's pretty cute too!

Psalm Ye

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

We think he looks like mom!!! What do you think?

 

