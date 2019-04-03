There's A Bluebonnet Pose Off Happening In DFW Among Local Police Departments

Just last summer, police departments all over DFW participated in the lip-sync battle. While that was fun, it doesn't even compare to latest internet challenge... #BackTheBlueBonnets!!!

As you already know, it's bluebonnet season. Much like parents that snag pictures of their kiddos amongst our beautiful state flower, DFW police departments are doing it too! Needless to say, it is GLORIOUS!

#backtheBLUEbonnets A post shared by Garland Police Department (@garlandtxpolice) on Apr 2, 2019 at 7:31am PDT

And just for grins, here's one from the Hill Country.

Ok, when does the calendar come out?