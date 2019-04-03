There's A Bluebonnet Pose Off Happening In DFW Among Local Police Departments
Just last summer, police departments all over DFW participated in the lip-sync battle. While that was fun, it doesn't even compare to latest internet challenge... #BackTheBlueBonnets!!!
As you already know, it's bluebonnet season. Much like parents that snag pictures of their kiddos amongst our beautiful state flower, DFW police departments are doing it too! Needless to say, it is GLORIOUS!
Ya know since all the cool kids are doing it -- Ya know....since all the cool kids are doing it --#BackTheBlueBonnets
So MWPD decided to join in on the fun!-- -- Mess With Texas #BackTheBLUEbonnets #Texas #Police #LEO #bluebonnets
We’re just gonna put this 2015 photo of Officer Walden right here....-- and remind you, again, to be careful when you stop to look at the blue bonnets... #backthebluebonnets #texas #police #cedarhill #thinblueline #community #safety #bluebonnets #fun
And just for grins, here's one from the Hill Country.
Let’s try this again! @wilcolt_kennedy @sheriffchody Can we beat Copperas Cove PD?! ---- ---- ♀️ -- ---- #backthebluebonnets #texas #georgetown #bluebonnets2019
Ok, when does the calendar come out?