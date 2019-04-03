There's A Bluebonnet Pose Off Happening In DFW Among Local Police Departments

April 3, 2019
Miles In The Morning
police_badge

(Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Just last summer, police departments all over DFW participated in the lip-sync battle. While that was fun, it doesn't even compare to latest internet challenge... #BackTheBlueBonnets!!!

As you already know, it's bluebonnet season. Much like parents that snag pictures of their kiddos amongst our beautiful state flower, DFW police departments are doing it too! Needless to say, it is GLORIOUS!

Ya know since all the cool kids are doing it -- Ya know....since all the cool kids are doing it --#BackTheBlueBonnets

A post shared by Irving Police Department (@irvingpolicedepartment) on

#backtheBLUEbonnets

A post shared by Garland Police Department (@garlandtxpolice) on

So MWPD decided to join in on the fun!-- -- Mess With Texas #BackTheBLUEbonnets #Texas #Police #LEO #bluebonnets

A post shared by Juan Saucedo (@sauce66) on

We’re just gonna put this 2015 photo of Officer Walden right here....-- and remind you, again, to be careful when you stop to look at the blue bonnets... #backthebluebonnets #texas #police #cedarhill #thinblueline #community #safety #bluebonnets #fun

A post shared by Cedar Hill Police (@cedarhillpolice) on

And just for grins, here's one from the Hill Country.

Let’s try this again! @wilcolt_kennedy @sheriffchody Can we beat Copperas Cove PD?! ---- ---- ♀️ -- ---- #backthebluebonnets #texas #georgetown #bluebonnets2019

A post shared by Katie Rhea (@hillcountrycook) on

Ok, when does the calendar come out?

