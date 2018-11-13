The Whataburger Christmas Tree Is Here! And It's Glorious!

November 13, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
whataburger

(Photo by Gabe Hernandez/Caller-Times via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Features
KLUV Christmas
Shows
Your Morning Links

We're calling it a little early. 2018 is the year of the Whataburger. The ongoing trend is to take something from your every day life and Whataburger it up.

We've seen everything from mums to Halloween costumes. However the latest Whataburger find...a Christmas tree or as we like to call it, a Whatatree! And yes, it's a glorious combination of orange and white decorations complimented with real Whataburger table tents!

Obviously, you have to leave Whataburger under the tree for Santa, right?

Tags: 
Whataburger
Christmas Tree
decorations
whatatree

Recent Podcast Audio
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Cassandra Zepeda, Who Plays Plumette In Beauty And The Beast On The Dream KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes