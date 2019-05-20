Matthew McConaughey Finally Got His High School Diploma

May 20, 2019
matthew_mcconaughey

Matthew McConaughey has finally received his high school diploma. And it only took 30 years to get it.

Now let's explain, McConaughey did graduate from high school back in 1988. However, at graduation, his alma mater gave out fake diplomas. Like most schools, you had to come back sometime in the summer and pick up the real one.

Surprise, surprise. McConaughey never went back to pick his up. So, 30 years later, his HS tracked him down. On Friday night, McConaughey finally got his diploma when he returned to address the class of 2019.

Alright, alright, alright! Now he has proof.

 

