It’s Hard To Believe, But It’s Snowing In Texas!

It doesn’t seem that long ago that we were all suffering through near 100 degree days.

In the fall.

Well, believe it or not, there are some parts of the Lone Star State that are already experiencing snow!

Amarillo experienced heavy snowfall Thursday, and the National Weather Service described the Texas Panhandle town as having “near whiteout conditions.”

**TEXAS SNOW!!** And there you have it, snow has started to fly in Amarillo, TX Thursday morning! There's more where this came from, and it could end up being a record setting event! #txwx pic.twitter.com/KgAYLGO4zf — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) October 24, 2019

North Dakota? Nope, this is Canyon, Texas (near Amarillo) today. Snow beginning to accumulate with reduced visibility due to the strong winds.



--: @PaintCornersPod pic.twitter.com/kTKF8TpCg1 — Christopher Nunley, Ph.D. (@chrisnunley) October 24, 2019

It began snowing about 10am Thursday morning. Forecasters predicted about two to four inches to fall.

Via CBS DFW