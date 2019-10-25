It’s Hard To Believe, But It’s Snowing In Texas!

October 25, 2019
It doesn’t seem that long ago that we were all suffering through near 100 degree days.  

In the fall.

Well, believe it or not, there are some parts of the Lone Star State that are already experiencing snow!

Amarillo experienced heavy snowfall Thursday, and the National Weather Service described the Texas Panhandle town as having “near whiteout conditions.”

 

 

It began snowing about 10am Thursday morning.  Forecasters predicted about two to four inches to fall.

Via CBS DFW

