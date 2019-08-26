It’s So Hot In North Texas, Restaurant Ceiling Fans Are Melting

August 26, 2019
Miles In The Morning
(Photo by Getty Images)

It is so August right now, y’all.

The heat is unbearable, and though there is some hope in sight in the form of a cold front and maybe some rain, the Heat Index will once again be popping, today.

We’re looking at a heat index of 110 this afternoon.

 

Even our local restaurants are starting to fall apart in the heat.

A reddit user posted this photo, taken at Wild Turkey in Dallas off of 35 and Walnut Hill, which shows the bar’s ceiling fans completely melted.

Fall can’t get here fast enough!

