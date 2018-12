Last night was movie night at Chip and Joanna Gaines' house. And no surprise, the whole family was there.

While we don't know what their movie of choice was, we DO know all the kiddos were piled up together in Chip and Jo's bed! Even baby Crew!

Movie night ✨ A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Dec 10, 2018 at 8:00pm PST

We just can't get enough of this family!