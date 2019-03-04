Ok Dads, It's Time To Take The Cheese Challenge!

March 4, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
cheese

(Photo by Matthew Berry/Eagle-Gazette)

Dads all over the world are taking part in the Cheese Challenge! While we aren't sure how moms feel about this, it does make for some pretty great internet videos.

Here's how it works...first you have to buy the single slices of cheese, you know the Kraft cheese that comes inside the little plastic packages. Next, wait until you child is secure in a high chair. Then, dads, you quickly swoop in when mom isn't looking and throw your piece of cheese on your baby's face. The goal is to make it stick on the first throw.

Ok, now that you know how to do it, please enjoy these amazing videos of other dads taking the challenge.

Me as a Parent-- Follow us➡️ @memedaddy.official ⬅️ . . . . . . #cheese #cheesed #cheesebaby #cheesememes #cheesevideo #babymemes #babyvideos #babyjokes #parenting #parentmemes #parentingmemes #mommemes #momjokes #mommeme #momsbelike #dadmemes #dadjokes #parentjokes #parentsbelike #foodmemes #savagememes #throwingcheese #dadsbelike #weirdflexbutok #hilarious #hilariousvideos #hilariousmemes #funnyvideos #cheesechallenge #babychallenge

A post shared by MemeDaddy (@memedaddy.official) on

Say cheese! --

A post shared by Cheese Challenge (@babycheesechallenge) on

When you leave baby with the daddy---- #cheesechallenge

A post shared by @ thebratvonnie on

Reto del queso. La nueva moda en redes: lanzar lonjas de queso a bebés. ¿Qué les parece el #CheeseChallenge? ____________ #lunes #viralvideos #rrss #news #baby

A post shared by CDN37 (@cdn37) on

--❤️ #cheesechallenge #irakli @mr_levani_metekhi_show

A post shared by Ana Adamia (@ana_adamia) on

Hahahahahahaha! Awesome!

Dad
Mom
Parents
Kids
Babies
Cheese
slices
Singles
kraft
cheese challenge

