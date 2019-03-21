Bill & Ted 3 Is Officially Happening!

March 21, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
keanu_reeves

(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

The Wild Stallions are back!!! Yes, the rumors are true! Bill and Ted are coming back for a third movie! And with the original cast!

On Wednesday, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter aka Bill and Ted made the special announcement at the Hollywood Bowl. Not only that, but they thanked the fans for making it happen.

So here it is...out first glimpse into an excellent adventure!

Bill & Ted 3: Face the Music is scheduled to hit theaters on August 21st, 2020.

Tags: 
bill and ted 3
face the music
wild stallions
Keanu Reeves
Alex Winter
Movie

Recent Podcast Audio
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes