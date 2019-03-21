Bill & Ted 3 Is Officially Happening!

The Wild Stallions are back!!! Yes, the rumors are true! Bill and Ted are coming back for a third movie! And with the original cast!

On Wednesday, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter aka Bill and Ted made the special announcement at the Hollywood Bowl. Not only that, but they thanked the fans for making it happen.

So here it is...out first glimpse into an excellent adventure!

Video of Bill &amp; Ted 3: Face the Music Announcement

Bill & Ted 3: Face the Music is scheduled to hit theaters on August 21st, 2020.