It's Official...Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Have Broken Up

Well, it looks like the rumors were true. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are officially over.

After four years together and a beautiful baby girl, Cooper and Shayk's relationship has come to an end. People reports that the split is amicable. The two are currently trying to work out the shared custody of their daughter, Lea.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Split After 4 Years Together https://t.co/VhDUn75ttd — People (@people) June 7, 2019

Sad. It's always hard to watch a breakup, especially when there's a child involved.